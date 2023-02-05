Home The Sunday Standard

Tamil Nadu-based firm linked to vision loss in US told to halt production

The FDA on Thursday cited violations of manufacturing regulations, including lack of appropriate microbial testing and proper controls concerning tamper-evident packaging.

Published: 05th February 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

eye drops, dry eyes

For representational purposes

NEW DELHI: The pharmaceutical firm Global Pharma Healthcare has been asked to stop the production of eye drops said to be linked with infecting 55 people and the death of one person in the United States, official sources said on Saturday.

It was asked to stop the manufacturing of all its ophthalmic preparations till the completion of a probe.
A team of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the State Drug Controller visited the plant in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram on Friday and collected samples of the eye drop – Artificial Tears – which were exported to the US.

After the US Food and Drug Administration asked the company to recall its eye drops sold under the brand names EzriCare or Delsam Pharma, Global Pharma said it has voluntarily recalled them. The eye drops are not sold in India.

The firm had exported two consignments of 24 batches of Artificial Tears manufactured in 2021 and 2022 to the US. No stocks of these batches were found during the investigation, the report said. The firm has stated that the media fill validation — a part of the validation of an aseptic manufacturing process — was carried out biannually. The records were verified for the same, according to the report.

The FDA on Thursday cited violations of manufacturing regulations, including a lack of appropriate microbial testing and proper controls concerning tamper-evident packaging.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Pharma Healthcare
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp