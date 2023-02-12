Haryana hospital dress code: No jeans, T-shirts, skirts

HARPREET BAJWA By

CHANDIGARH: From top to bottom, government-run hospitals in BJP-ruled Haryana will have the entire staff kitted out in a manner that would set them apart – both male and female. Here goes Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij’s diktat: No jeans, T-shirts and skirts, no make-up or long nails or heavy jewellery, besides no sneakers or slippers. The hairstyle should be “proper”, and not “unconventional.”

There is a punitive clause as well: Anyone who does not follow the dress code will be marked absent for the day, said Vij. The minister said on Saturday that the dress code being dished out is in the final stages. The on-duty staff will have to follow it all times, including weekends and night shifts.

“When you go to a private hospital not a single staff member is seen without a uniform, while in a government hospital, it is not clear who is a patient and a staff,’’ he sought to explain. Long nails and funky jewellery, too, are unacceptable. “The name and designation of the employee should be mentioned on the nameplate. Trainees have to wear black pants with white shirts,” said the minister.

“A dress code is an important element that gives the organisation a professional touch,’’ Vij said. There are other essentials: Men’s hair should not be longer than the collar length and should not interfere with the patient’s care. Vij said denim jeans and skirts of any colour will not be allowed. And same is the case with sweatshirts, sweatsuits, and shorts, slacks, and palazzos.

Rajesh Khayalia, the president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association, said that the dress code would give a professional look to the hospital staff. Nursing Welfare Association state president Vineeta said the government should have consulted them before considering the dress code.

