Raipur Diary| Guv ‘unhappy’ over writ petition on quota bills

Guv ‘unhappy’ over writ petition on quota bills

Chhattisgarh Governor’s office had written a letter stating governor Anusuiya Uikey was ‘unhappy’ and expresses ‘displeasure’ against the state government and advocate general over the writ petition filed against the governor’s secretariat on pending reservation bills. The letter, dated February 9 and addressed to the chief secretary of the state, further sought answers from the government in five days asking under what circumstances, the advocate general had filed a writ petition against the governor. The advocate general of Chhattisgarh, Satish Chandra Verma responding to the letter said he has not yet received the letter officially.

Maoist-hit Narayanpur in top performer list

Narayanpur, one of the worst Maoist-hit districts in the conflict zone Bastar in south Chattisgarh, has secured fourth position among the top five districts under the ‘overall performance’ category among the 112 aspirational districts in the country according to the Champions of the Change Delta Ranking released by the NITI Aayog. Narayanpur defied the Maoist threat as the district administration came closer to the local tribal population leading the district to third position in the health and nutrition category owing to the efforts initiated by the state. The achievement is a well-grounded beginning in the direction of growth and progress of the state.

Opp criticises upcoming short Budget session

With the state Assembly polls scheduled later this year, all eyes will be on the annual budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 to be presented by CM Bhupesh Baghel, who also holds the finance portfolio. The upcoming budget session will commence from March 1. The session also assumes significance as it will be held amid the Reservation Amendment bill standoff between the ruling Congress and the Rajbhawan. The opposition BJP criticised the Congress government for keeping the budget session short with only 13 sittings and allegedly trying to evade the questions on ‘poor governance’.

