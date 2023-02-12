YSR Congress MP’s son held, sent to ED custody in Delhi liquor scam

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Enforcement on Saturday arrested Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, for his alleged involvement in the generation of kickbacks in the Delhi liquor scam. Raghav was sent to 10-day ED custody by a city court.

While seeking Raghav’s custody, the ED said that it needs interrogate him regarding generation and distribution of kickbacks to the tune of over Rs 100 crore by a group of people, called ‘South Group’.

Raghav is the owner of Balaji Group and one of the key members of the ‘South Group’, which benefited from the excise policy that favoured a select few and caused losses to the state government.

In the second chargesheet filed in January, the ED had alleged that Vijay Nair, one of the prime accused, had received kickbacks on behalf of AAP leaders to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the ‘South Group’, comprising among others YSRC MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav and Telangana CM’s daughter M Kavitha. The ED had earlier this week arrested two persons for their alleged role in the scam.

