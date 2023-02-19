Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan-Haryana police in spot as VHP backs ‘cow saviours’

VHP’s Haryana chief Pawan Kumar said they would not “sit idle” if a cow protector is arrested without any evidence.

Both VHP and Banjran Dal, besides members of the Gau Rakshak Dal staged a protest at the residence of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner on Saturday morning.

CHANDIGARH: Rightwing Hindu outfits have demanded a CBI probe into a case registered against cow vigilantes Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar and others. Two youths belonging to Rajasthan were found charred in a vehicle in Barwas village of Loharu subdivision in Bhiwani on Thursday.

The youths were allegedly kidnapped from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on suspicion of being cow smugglers.
The incident has brought the police forces of the two states against each other. Both VHP and Bajrang Dal, besides members of the Gau Rakshak Dal, staged a protest at the residence of Gurugram Deputy Commissioner on Saturday morning. They submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.

VHP’s Haryana chief Pawan Kumar said they would not “sit idle” if a cow protector is arrested without any evidence. “We have sympathy for the deceased. But it is wrong to accuse and arrest a person without evidence in the name of communal hatred. There should be a CBI inquiry into the matter,” he said. The VHP and others demanded that no one should be arrested until the investigation is over.

The Hindu hardliners alleged that Rajasthan Police is implicating the ‘cow protectors’.

“The Ashok Gehlot government is trying to appease a section of the people in order to get political gain in the forthcoming assembly polls,’’ said VHP’s Devinder Singh.

Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a leader of a Hindu outfit said, “This is a communal conspiracy to spoil the harmony in Rajasthan. The Congress is looking at political gains due to upcoming assembly elections but Hindus will not sit silent.’’

