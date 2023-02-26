Home The Sunday Standard

Institutions must create bond with students, says CJI on campus suicides

The CJI said that educational institutions should not only limit themselves for promoting competition but also aid students in shaping their outlook towards life with empathy as crucial element.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India, CJI, DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the increase in suicides of students from marginalised communities, CJI D Y Chandrachud on Saturday urged educational institutions to reshape our legal education model to make empathy a core value of our legal system.

The CJI said that educational institutions should not only limit themselves to promoting competition but also aid students in shaping their outlook towards life with empathy as a crucial element. Delivering the convocation address at NALSAR, he said that lack of empathy has adverse effects on students and when students leave their homes, it becomes the responsibility of educational institutions to establish a bond of institutional friendship with the students.

“Lack of empathy in educational institutions has adverse effects on students. I have been emphasizing on the mental health of lawyers, but equally important is the mental health of students. Not only must our educational curriculum inculcate a sense of compassion among students, but the academic leaders must also be sensitive to the concerns of students,” the CJI said.

“In our educational institutions, we tend to focus a lot on excellence. We are taught that our lives can be better only if we excel in our studies or professional life. However, education can only be complete, if we nurture the values of empathy and compassion. Excellence cannot go without empathy,” the CJI said.

Referring to the incident of suicide of a Dalit student at IIT Bombay and recalling another incident of suicide of an Adivasi student at National Law University, Odisha last year, the CJI said that one of the most noted senior educationalists, Sukhadeo Thorat had noted that if almost all those who have died by suicide in particular situations are Dalits and Adivasis, then it shows a pattern.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DY Chandrachud Student Suicides IIT Bombay Suicide Educational Institutions
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp