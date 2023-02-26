Home The Sunday Standard

NIA team in Dubai to probe D-company in terror funding cases

The NIA move coincides with the visit of a high-level finance ministry team in February to firm up modalities to strengthen UAE-India trade relationships.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: A five-member team of the National Investigation Agency left for Dubai recently to probe cases related to the involvement of Dawood Ibrahim and his cartel -- better known as the D-company — for allegedly running global terrorist networks and a transnational criminal syndicate that involves smuggling, hawala and extortion.

According to NIA sources, the team will look into various aspects of money laundering, terror funding, involving the D-Company, and additional leads gathered during pan-India raids and arrests in the last three months.

The NIA in November had filed a chargesheet naming absconders Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his aides for allegedly running terror networks and a transnational organised crime syndicate, involving funding for networks through hawala, supplying drugs and extortion.

The Dubai trip assumes significance amid leads generated during the recent raids in connection with funding for terror and radicalisations, besides evidence in the form of digital devices, documents and other materials. 

Also the NIA team will delve deep into similar operating patterns of other drug-terror networks being run in several states from Canada, Malaysia and other countries in north Indian including Punjab, Haryana and J&K among others.

