Home The Sunday Standard

Sonia hints at retirement plans, says her 'innings ended' with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior Congress leader said that the speech does not hint at her retirement plans.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi speaks during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur, Feb. 25, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

RAIPUR: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s speech on Saturday that she ‘was happy that her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra’, fuelled talks about her retirement plans, though some Congress leaders refuted such rumours.

While addressing 15,000 delegates on the second day of the Congress Plenary session, Mrs Gandhi said, “What gratifies me most, is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra has come as a turning point. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance, and equality.”

Referring to a short film, which was shown at the plenary session on her remarkable journey since assuming charge of the grand old party in 1998 and the ups and downs, Sonia said, “what has been said about me and for what we have done. What we did under my presidency and the UPA government. It also shows how old I have become and how now young people under the leadership of Kharge ji must move forward.” She also received a standing applause as she stood up to address the delegates.

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior Congress leader said that the speech does not hint at her retirement plans. He also added that Sonia would contest for parliament again from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli though she will continue to be in the Congress Working Committee.  

“The party cannot function without her and she will be around. The speech cannot be interpreted as she is hanging her boots. She is on the Congress Working Committee,” he said.  AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja also said that Gandhi’s speech was about ending her tenure as the Congress president.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Plenary Session Sonia Gandhi Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp