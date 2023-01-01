Court seeks report from Tihar DG after inmate alleges sodomy, physical assault

Jaison Wilson By

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday directed the Director General (DG) of Tihar Jail to file a report after an inquiry into the allegations made by a prisoner, who has stated that he was sexually and physically assaulted for two days by the jail officials and fellow inmates following which his medical condition deteriorated and later hospitalised.

The court noted that the allegations made against the jail authorities are serious in nature while issuing notice to the DG prison asking for an inquiry into the alleged incident and to file a report within ten days.

Advocate Vinay Sharma, who appeared for the accused for his bail, submitted that his client was sent to judicial custody on December 8. After the alleged assault against him and his deteriorating medical condition, he was admitted to the jail hospital and later shifted to Lady Hardinge Hospital, according to Sharma.

Initially, the parents of the accused were not allowed to meet him but when the accused told the jail officials that he would lodge a complaint against them, only then his family members were allowed to meet him. On December 27, in hospital, he told his family members that he was not only sexually assaulted by the jail officials and inmates but also an iron pipe was inserted in his anus by them and fingers of both his hands were also broken by them, Sharma told the court. Additional Public Prosecutor Kiran Bala appeared for the state.

