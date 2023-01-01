Home The Sunday Standard

Four-fold spike in drone sighting in Punjab, 22 downed

254 drones spotted in 2022, while only 67 were sighted in 2021

Published: 01st January 2023 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

CHANDIGARH: There has been a fourfold spike in the number of drones being sighted in Punjab coming from Pakistan to deliver narcotics, weapons, explosives and ammunition. From January 2022, around 254 drones were sighted of which 22 were shot down by BSF. Last year, 67 drones were spotted.Sources said of the 254 drones spotted this year, BSF troopers fired at these drones on 226 occasions. As many as 22 drones were brought down and captured (nine were shot down and another 13 fell due to various reasons).

While 221 drone activities were detected inside the Indian territory and 22 inside Pakistan. Some 311 drones were spotted this year across the entire western border — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, around 104 drone activities were recorded and 77 in 2020. Around 75% of sightings were in Punjab of the total drone activities reported along the western border this year. While in Punjab, as many as 133 drones coming from across the border were sighted by the BSF in 2020 and 2021, out of which 67 drones were sighted in 2021.

A senior BSF officer said each BSF ‘hit’ team at the border that brings down a drone through rifle firing or using jamming technology is rewarded with a cash incentive of Rs 1 lakh. “This incentive is meant to motivate the troopers battling the drone menace,” said the officer. An awardee can be a single trooper or more than one on a case-by-case basis.

“There have been a few instances when the electronic devices deployed by the force in the border areas jammed the drones originating from Pakistan. Once the device got stationary in the air, it was shot down,” said the officer.

“The BSF has deployed many quick position-changing ‘hit’ teams and ‘depth patrols’ in the border areas so that they can make maximum kills. And even if the drones escape after dropping the payload of drugs or arms, these teams ensure criminal elements are not able to pick it up,’’ he said.The Indian border force also seized 317 kg of heroin, 67 weapons and 850 rounds. Two Pakistani intruders were killed and 23 Pakistani nationals were apprehended in different incidents, said the officer.

221 drone activities inside Indian territory

While 221 drone activities were detected inside the Indian territory and 22 inside Pakistan. Some 311 drones were spotted this year across the entire western border — Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, around 104 drone activities were recorded and 77 in 2020.

