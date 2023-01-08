Jawan held for smuggling drugs in Punjab

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police in a joint operation with central agencies and Border Security Force (BSF) have arrested an army man and his aide and have recovered 31.02 Kg consignment of drugs pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through border fencing with the help of a pipe, which they retrieved.

Director General of Police, Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the 26-year-old army personnel, posted as an armyman in Pathankot was arrested along with his aide Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma of Mahalam village in Fazilka. Apart from recovering heroin, the Police have also recovered the Hyundai Verna car (UP 80 CD 0023) and two mobile phones from their possession.

Yadav said on checking the vehicle, the police teams have recovered 29 packets of Heroin from the car. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under NDPS Act at Police Station Sadar Fazilka.

