PM Modi may visit Hyderabad on Jan 19, to flag off Vande Bharat

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana on January 19 or 20 to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vijayawada via Kazipet. According to sources, the PM is also likely to inaugurate the renovation project of the Secunderabad Rail Station.

The railway sources stated that other inaugurations are also likely to be part of PM Modi’s programme and they would include the long-awaited second railway line between Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar. The sources said the Prime Minister might lay the foundation stone for the Kazipet wagon workshop. The BJP is expecting the Prime Minister to make some promises to the state in this connection.

The Prime Minister is visiting in the backdrop of bitter rivalry between the BJP and the ruling BRS and full-blown courtroom brawls over issues that are essentially political in nature including the sea-saw battle in the investigation of the BRS MLAs' poaching case. At present, the case stands transferred to the CBI but the High Court is hearing an appeal by the State government.

The BJP is also in an overdrive, preparing for the next Assembly elections. It has been holding meetings including palaks, vistaraks, and convenors of the party in South India.

BJP general secretary BL Santhosh attended the recent meeting of vistakarks where he motivated the party workers to work with renewed enthusiasm to capture power in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the 30-minute time gain that the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train offers passengers between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru compared to Shatabdi Express, the other premium train on the route, appears to have caught the public imagination.

