Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi may visit Hyderabad on Jan 19, to flag off Vande Bharat

The BJP is also in an overdrive, preparing for the next Assembly elections.

Published: 08th January 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off Vande Bharat Express at KSR City railway station in Bengaluru on Friday | Nagaraja Gadekal

For representational purposes

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana on January 19 or 20 to flag off Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad to Vijayawada via Kazipet. According to sources, the PM is also likely to inaugurate the renovation project of the Secunderabad Rail Station.

The railway sources stated that other inaugurations are also likely to be part of PM Modi’s programme and they would include the long-awaited second railway line between Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar. The sources said the Prime Minister might lay the foundation stone for the Kazipet wagon workshop. The BJP is expecting the Prime Minister to make some promises to the state in this connection.

The Prime Minister is visiting in the backdrop of bitter rivalry between the BJP and the ruling BRS and full-blown courtroom brawls over issues that are essentially political in nature including the sea-saw battle in the investigation of the BRS MLAs' poaching case.  At present, the case stands transferred to the CBI but the High Court is hearing an appeal by the State government.

The BJP is also in an overdrive, preparing for the next Assembly elections. It has been holding meetings including palaks, vistaraks, and convenors of the party in South India.

BJP general secretary BL Santhosh attended the recent meeting of vistakarks where he motivated the party workers to work with renewed enthusiasm to capture power in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the 30-minute time gain that the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train offers passengers between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru compared to Shatabdi Express, the other premium train on the route, appears to have caught the public imagination.

MODI VISIT AMID RIVALRY BETWEEN BJP & BRS
The Prime Minister is visiting in the backdrop of bitter rivalry between the BJP and the ruling BRS and full-blown courtroom brawls over the issues that are essentially political in nature including the  sea-saw battle in the investigation of the BRS MLAs poaching case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Telangana Vande Bharat Express
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp