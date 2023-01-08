Rajasthan govt withdraws order not to name officials linked to graft

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Rattled by public criticism and pressure from the opposition, the Gehlot government has finally withdrawn the controversial order not to reveal the name and identity of officials involved in corruption in Rajasthan. A few days ago, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had put out a directive not to disclose the identity of officials who were caught red-handed in corruption cases. The decision had raked up quite a row with many claiming that it was an attempt to shield corruption and corrupt officials in the election year. Placed on the back foot, the Gehlot government has withdrawn the controversial order.

The newly appointed acting DG of Rajasthan’s ACB Hemant Priyadarshi, has withdrawn his controversial order related to hiding the identity of the corrupt officials, reportedly on the instructions of CM Ashok Gehlot. Priyadarshi, who took over the responsibility of the post after the retirement of former DG BL Soni on December 31, had issued instructions not to reveal the identity of the corrupt till proven guilty, citing an order of the Supreme Court. The decision led to not only Priyadarshi but also CM Gehlot having to face heavy pressure from the media and the opposition.

According to sources, the disputed order has been withdrawn on the instructions of CM and Home Minister. It is notable that many ministers of the government were also angry that such an order was taken out at the beginning of the election year and before the assembly session starting on January 23. ACB DG Hemant Priyadarshi has now issued a new order and has written to all outposts and unit in-charges that the order issued on January 4 in the matter of not making the name and photo of the caught accused and suspect public, is withdrawn with immediate effect.

A few days ago, while answering questions of the media in Udaipur, CM Gehlot had said, “If I can, I would get the accused paraded. But the order that has been issued by the DG was in view of some directives of the SC. There is no other purpose of this order.”

