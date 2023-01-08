Home The Sunday Standard

Rajasthan govt withdraws order not to name officials linked to graft

According to sources, the disputed order has been withdrawn on the instructions of CM and Home Minister.

Published: 08th January 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: Rattled by public criticism and pressure from the opposition, the Gehlot government has finally withdrawn the controversial order not to reveal the name and identity of officials involved in corruption in Rajasthan. A few days ago, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)  had put out a directive not to disclose the identity of officials who were caught red-handed in corruption cases. The decision had raked up quite a row with many claiming that it was an attempt to shield corruption and corrupt officials in the election year. Placed on the back foot, the Gehlot government has withdrawn the controversial order.

The newly appointed acting DG of Rajasthan’s ACB Hemant Priyadarshi, has withdrawn his controversial order related to hiding the identity of the corrupt officials, reportedly on the instructions of CM Ashok Gehlot. Priyadarshi, who took over the responsibility of the post after the retirement of former DG BL Soni on December 31,  had issued instructions not to reveal the identity of the corrupt till proven guilty, citing an order of the Supreme Court. The decision led to not only Priyadarshi but also CM Gehlot having to face heavy pressure from the media and the opposition.

According to sources, the disputed order has been withdrawn on the instructions of CM and Home Minister. It is notable that many ministers of the government were also angry that such an order was taken out at the beginning of the election year and before the assembly session starting on January 23. ACB DG Hemant Priyadarshi has now issued a new order and has written to all outposts and unit in-charges that the order issued on January 4 in the matter of not making the name and photo of the caught accused and suspect public, is withdrawn with immediate effect.

A few days ago, while answering questions of the media in Udaipur, CM Gehlot had said, “If I can, I would get the accused paraded. But the order that has been issued by the DG was in view of some directives of the SC. There is no other purpose of this order.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anti-Corruption Bureau Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp