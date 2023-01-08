Tamilagam and Tamil Nadu are same, says Congress

Express News Service By

VELLORE: Tamil Nadu Congress committee president KS Alagiri said that Tamilagam and Tamil Nadu are the same, on Saturday. He was responding to Governor RN Ravi’s comment, which sparked controversy, that the state should be called Tamilagam.

Alagiri was in Vellore to inaugurate the state-level para volleyball competition at the indoor stadium in Sathuvachari. Speaking to media, he said, “Like Tamil Nadu, there is Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala. India is a nation and we are all part of it, and we are Indians.

While there are cultural differences among us, Mahatma Gandhi called this ‘unity in diversity’.” Alagiri added, “We should not get agitated just because the governor said something. We should understand that he has been sent here to make such provocative statements.”

The Congress Committee President also said actor Kamal Hassan’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi is a welcome one. “Kamal is a Tamilan with patriotic feelings and has reformative thoughts. He believes that a leader like Rahul Gandhi can be at the helm of India. Kamal’s participation in the Bharat Jodo Yatra stands as an example for that,” Alagiri said. He then inaugurated a memorial stone for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

