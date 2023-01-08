Home The Sunday Standard

TN energy agency to make govt buildings solar-powered

CHENNAI: As part of “Zero Carbon Initiative,” the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA) is set to install grid-connected rooftop solar panels with a combined capacity of 20 MW on government buildings, educational institutions, and state-run industrial facilities.

The project, to be developed on capital expenditure model, will cost Rs 120 crore, and the successful bidder will have to operate and maintain the projects for five years. A senior Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency officer told this newspaper already a tender has been floated for the project. Eligible bidders can apply until February 15, and bids will be opened on the same day.

He also pointed out the officials have already approached a few district administrations to adopt solar power. Once the bidding process is over, they will begin the task and complete it as early as possible.

After the installation, rooftop solar systems will be connected to the grid under a net-metering agreement. The excess energy produced by the consumer will be credited by the power utility in the billing.

Another official said, “Making government buildings solar-powered is the priority, and the goal is installing 9,000 MW —utility category of 5,400 MW and consumer category of 3,600 MW - solar panels across Tamil Nadu.”

Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency has already facilitated the installation of solar power plants in government buildings, including universities, zonal transport buildings, the Tamil Nadu Warehouse Corporation, and government schools in various parts of the state under the CAPEX model with a combined capacity of 1,916 KW. The official also said lack of funds has delayed the solar projects.

“Actually, the target of 9,000 MW should be achieved by March this year, but we will miss the target as many projects are yet to start,” he added.However, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency has already conveyed the message to the state government.

