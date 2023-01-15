Home The Sunday Standard

Chhattisgarh farmers donate stubble for cattle, stop burning of farm residue

So far, 13.86 lakh quintals of stubble (called paira in Chhattisgarh) have been donated by farmers to different Gauthans across the 33 districts of the state

Published: 15th January 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Stubble burning

Stubble burning. (File Photo)

RAIPUR: As a goodwill gesture the paddy growers in Chhattisgarh are donating the crop residues in thousands of Gauthans  (cattle shed premises for conservation and augmenting livestock) where its used as fodder and in the process, the burning of stubble are checked from burning in the field across the state. While the procurement of paddy in Chhattisgarh continues since November 1, the state simultaneously is witnessing a productive use of paddy crop residues in a big way.

So far, 13.86 lakh quintals of stubble (called paira in Chhattisgarh) have been donated by farmers to different Gauthans across the 33 districts of the state. The practice of offering the stubble for free by farmers on the appeal by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and the state authorities recieved a thriving response.  From the last couple of months, this became an effective solution to slim down the scope of the burning method exercised to remove the paddy residues after harvesting.

Stubble, which when burnt by farmers, results as one of the major causes of air pollution with a large segment of population affected in north India owing to the deteriorated air quality every year that led to rising health concerns. The burning is usually seen as the cheapest alternative to dispose stubble.

Chhattisgarh, cited as the ‘rice bowl’ in central India, has raised the target to procure 110 lakh metric ton of paddy during the current Kharif marketing season. The farmers after selling their paddy are encouraged to donate the paddy stubble to their nearest Gauthan.

Across the state there are over 8,400 Gauthans, spread in an average area of 5 acre land, and is cited as one of the Chhattisgarh development model by the state government. The Gauthan committee manages and strengthens the premises by economically linking it to livelihood-based activities by engaging women self-help groups. The maximum donation has been recorded in Raipur followed by districts of Janjgir-Champa and Dhamtari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh crop residues Fooder Stubble burning Farmers
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp