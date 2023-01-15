Chhattisgarh farmers donate stubble for cattle, stop burning of farm residue

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: As a goodwill gesture the paddy growers in Chhattisgarh are donating the crop residues in thousands of Gauthans (cattle shed premises for conservation and augmenting livestock) where its used as fodder and in the process, the burning of stubble are checked from burning in the field across the state. While the procurement of paddy in Chhattisgarh continues since November 1, the state simultaneously is witnessing a productive use of paddy crop residues in a big way.

So far, 13.86 lakh quintals of stubble (called paira in Chhattisgarh) have been donated by farmers to different Gauthans across the 33 districts of the state. The practice of offering the stubble for free by farmers on the appeal by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and the state authorities recieved a thriving response. From the last couple of months, this became an effective solution to slim down the scope of the burning method exercised to remove the paddy residues after harvesting.

Stubble, which when burnt by farmers, results as one of the major causes of air pollution with a large segment of population affected in north India owing to the deteriorated air quality every year that led to rising health concerns. The burning is usually seen as the cheapest alternative to dispose stubble.

Chhattisgarh, cited as the ‘rice bowl’ in central India, has raised the target to procure 110 lakh metric ton of paddy during the current Kharif marketing season. The farmers after selling their paddy are encouraged to donate the paddy stubble to their nearest Gauthan.

Across the state there are over 8,400 Gauthans, spread in an average area of 5 acre land, and is cited as one of the Chhattisgarh development model by the state government. The Gauthan committee manages and strengthens the premises by economically linking it to livelihood-based activities by engaging women self-help groups. The maximum donation has been recorded in Raipur followed by districts of Janjgir-Champa and Dhamtari.

