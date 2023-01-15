Home The Sunday Standard

Cracks near launch pad of  Asia’s longest ropeway Auli near Joshimath

The cable car, run by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, has been running since 1993, and brings around Rs 4.5 crore annually for the state exchequer.

Published: 15th January 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, endangering the lives of people living along its banks. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

A glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, endangering the lives of people living along its banks. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EP

JOSHIMATH : Deep cracks have now developed around the launching pad of the 4.15km long Auli ropeway. The ropeway, which starts at a height of 6,000ft and goes up to 10,200ft, can carry 25 people from Joshimath to Auli.

“Cracks were seen in the building of Asia’s longest ropeway on Friday night. They got further widened on Saturday morning, and have dampened the chances of the cable car operational in the near future,” Dinesh Bhatt, the ropeway manager (operations), said.

The cable car, run by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, has been running since 1993, and brings around Rs 4.5 crore annually for the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, in Karnaprayag, eviction notices have been issued to the owners of eight houses after cracks emerged in the buildings.

Pankaj Dimri, who owns a four-room house in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag, is worried after cracks have developed in all the rooms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Auli ropeway Joshimath Asia’s longest ropeway
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp