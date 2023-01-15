Cracks near launch pad of  Asia’s longest ropeway Auli near Joshimath

Narendra Sethi By

JOSHIMATH : Deep cracks have now developed around the launching pad of the 4.15km long Auli ropeway. The ropeway, which starts at a height of 6,000ft and goes up to 10,200ft, can carry 25 people from Joshimath to Auli.

“Cracks were seen in the building of Asia’s longest ropeway on Friday night. They got further widened on Saturday morning, and have dampened the chances of the cable car operational in the near future,” Dinesh Bhatt, the ropeway manager (operations), said.

The cable car, run by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, has been running since 1993, and brings around Rs 4.5 crore annually for the state exchequer.

Meanwhile, in Karnaprayag, eviction notices have been issued to the owners of eight houses after cracks emerged in the buildings.

Pankaj Dimri, who owns a four-room house in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag, is worried after cracks have developed in all the rooms.

JOSHIMATH : Deep cracks have now developed around the launching pad of the 4.15km long Auli ropeway. The ropeway, which starts at a height of 6,000ft and goes up to 10,200ft, can carry 25 people from Joshimath to Auli. “Cracks were seen in the building of Asia’s longest ropeway on Friday night. They got further widened on Saturday morning, and have dampened the chances of the cable car operational in the near future,” Dinesh Bhatt, the ropeway manager (operations), said. The cable car, run by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, has been running since 1993, and brings around Rs 4.5 crore annually for the state exchequer. Meanwhile, in Karnaprayag, eviction notices have been issued to the owners of eight houses after cracks emerged in the buildings. Pankaj Dimri, who owns a four-room house in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag, is worried after cracks have developed in all the rooms.