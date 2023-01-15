Home The Sunday Standard

Forces carried out aerial attacks, Hidma is safe: Maoists

Denouncing the air strikes they further alleged that with such targeted attacks the tribal villagers are living in fear and scared to work on fields.

Top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma

RAIPUR: The outlawed CPI (Maoist) in their statement alleged that the security forces on January 11 had carried out aerial strikes and to support their assertion the banned outfit shared the images of remnants of the explosives left behind as proof. The rebels also rebuffed the reports in some media that Madvi Hidma, the Maoist commander and chief of military unit People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion, was killed in the operation.

“Hidma is alive and safe,” claimed the issued statement. The Bastar range inspector general of police Sundarraj P said that the Bastar police didn’t carry any such offensive operations. The CRPF in Chhattisgarh did not respond.

The Maoists stated they lost their woman commando of the PLGA. The spokesperson of the south sub-zonal bureau (Maoist) Samta contended that the forces used drones and helicopter on January 11, at the border areas of Chhattisgarh-Telangana along the villages of Sukma-Bijapur district. Denouncing the air strikes they further alleged that with such targeted attacks the tribal villagers are living in fear and scared to work on fields.

