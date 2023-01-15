'Santro' Ravi's arrest has created ripples in Karnataka govt: Congress

Express News Service By

MYSURU: KPCC spokesperson M Lakshman lashed out at the state government and said the arrest of rape accused 'Santro' Ravi has created ripples in the government as videos of the leaders who had gone to Mumbai, children of politicians and top officials may come out. "This has made Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to consider Santro Ravi as the high profile case," he said. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Lakshman said the government should make the relationship Santro Ravi enjoyed with those in public life and higher positions public. Claiming that the government is worried as Ravi was involved in transfer scam and has information about top people, he said police have registered a rape case from his former wife and have not fixed charges on him as a human trafficker as they have no information in this regard. Lakshmana accused Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Santro Ravi stayed in nearby hotels in Ahmedabad and wanted to know whether the Home Minister has gone to attend the government programme and who had booked the air tickets for the accused. The government should also answer how Santro Ravi took a flight from Pune to Ahmedabad when the police had issued a lookout notice, he asked. He alleged that 47 BJP MLAs including 13 ministers are facing criminal charges. The government had brought a stay on the CD gate, he recalled.