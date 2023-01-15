Home The Sunday Standard

‘Santro’ Ravi questioned for eight hours in Mysuru

Accused in rape, dowry and atrocity cases, he is interrogated based on his second wife’s complaint

Published: 15th January 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Santro Ravi.

Santro Ravi.

MYSURU: The police on Saturday questioned KS Manjunath alias ‘Santro’ Ravi in Mysuru for almost eight hours. Ravi, who is at the centre of a political storm, has been accused of rape, dowry and atrocity cases. He was allowed to take an insulin injection every hour during the interrogation to control his blood
sugar level.

The Mysuru city police arrested Ravi and three others — Ramji, Sruthesh Kumar and Madhusudhan — from Ahmedabad Gujarat on Friday. They were brought to Vijayanagar police station on Saturday morning where a complaint has been filed by Ravi’s second wife.

The police brought Ravi to the police station after conducting medical tests on him at KR Hospital at 5 am. He was interrogated by investigation officer ACP Shivashankar and City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. ADGP Alok Kumar also visited the police station at 11.30 am.

After interrogating Ravi for nearly an hour, Alok Kumar told the media hat the accused was questioned in a case related to a complaint filed in the Vijayanagar police station.

“We have not questioned him on any other charges or complaints. Our priority is to investigate the complaint filed in Vijayanagar police station. After we complete the investigation in this case, we will take up the probe into other complaints. We will produce him before the judge and appeal to hand him over to police custody for further investigation,” he said.

“We are investigating to know if a few others are involved in helping the accused to evade police arrest,” Alok Kumar added.

On Ravi’s health condition, Alok Kumar said he is in good health but is taking insulin injections for diabetes every hour.

The Mysuru City police produced Ravi and two others, Ramji and Sruthesh Kumar, before the sixth additional district and sessions judge on Saturday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santro Ravi Mysuru
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp