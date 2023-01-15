Security lapse: Hidden under Moitree coach, youth travels 120km, caught

Pronab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Lying under a coach of Moitree Express, which runs between Kolkata and Dhaka, a youth travelled 120km to infiltrate into Bangladesh but his plan was thwarted after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel spotted him.

Suman Ali, the accused, was handed over to Nadia police and the Intelligence Bureau was informed to ascertain whether he has any terror links. The incident has raised questions about the security check on the train.

Ali revealed during the interrogation that he hails from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and that he was working in a scrap shop in Srinagar. According to railway officials, the train left Kolkata at around 6.30am and arrived at Gede station in Nadia district at 9.11am.

“During the 120km stretch, the train was not scheduled to stop anywhere. Security check is conducted at the Gede railway station, the last platform on the Indian side before the train enters Bangladesh,” a railway official said.

During the security check at Gede station, RPF personnel spotted Ali under a coach. He was produced in a court in Ranaghat and remanded to police custody for three days. Police officers a sleuths are examining Ali’s call record details. “The incident reflects security lapses,” said a police official.

