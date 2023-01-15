Home The Sunday Standard

Sigh of relief: Killer tiger tranquilised in Wayanad

The tiger had killed Thomas, 50, of Vellaramkunnu in Puthussery, on Thursday.

Published: 15th January 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger-MANIT-Bhopal

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Twitter)

KALPETTA: The residents of Mananthavadi heaved a sigh of relief as the tiger, that killed a farmer at Vellaramkunnu of Wayanad district was darted and captured by the Rapid Response Team of the forest department on Saturday afternoon.

The big cat was spotted in a banana plantation around 7 am by the employees of a coffee plantation who informed the forest authorities.

The Rapid Response Team led by Dr Arun Zachariah rushed to the spot and captured the tiger after a four-hour struggle. The RRT shot two rounds of chemical immobilizer which hit the big cat.

With a huge crowd screaming around, they took refuge in the farmland and finally as the animal got sedated, the team shifted it into a cage and transported it to the Tiger Rehabilitation Centre at Kuppady in Sultan Bathery.

ALSO READ | Wayanad farmer killed in tiger attack; shoot the beast, demand agitated locals

The tiger had killed Thomas, 50, of Vellaramkunnu in Puthussery, on Thursday. The victim suffered serious injuries on his legs and hands.  The incident spread panic among the residents of the village where the tiger was found.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wayanad rapid response team Tiger
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Living with disability: High fluoride in water takes its toll on villages in Rajasthan
Profesor Ronald E Asher. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Me grand dad ‘ad an elephant: Celebrating a British Professor who fell in love with Malayalam
SRK in a still from the newly released Pathaan.
The return of the Khans
Amitabh Bachchan. (File Photo)
Experts again ask Big B not to do ‘unhealthy’ biscuit ad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp