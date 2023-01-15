Sigh of relief: Killer tiger tranquilised in Wayanad

Express News Service By

KALPETTA: The residents of Mananthavadi heaved a sigh of relief as the tiger, that killed a farmer at Vellaramkunnu of Wayanad district was darted and captured by the Rapid Response Team of the forest department on Saturday afternoon.

The big cat was spotted in a banana plantation around 7 am by the employees of a coffee plantation who informed the forest authorities.

The Rapid Response Team led by Dr Arun Zachariah rushed to the spot and captured the tiger after a four-hour struggle. The RRT shot two rounds of chemical immobilizer which hit the big cat.

With a huge crowd screaming around, they took refuge in the farmland and finally as the animal got sedated, the team shifted it into a cage and transported it to the Tiger Rehabilitation Centre at Kuppady in Sultan Bathery.

The tiger had killed Thomas, 50, of Vellaramkunnu in Puthussery, on Thursday. The victim suffered serious injuries on his legs and hands. The incident spread panic among the residents of the village where the tiger was found.

