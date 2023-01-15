Swiftly complete projects monitored by PMO: IB to CPWD

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: With its projects missing deadlines, the Intelligence Bureau has written to the Central Public Work Department to issue necessary directions to the concerned officials to ensure ‘early’ completion of ongoing works being monitored by the Prime Minister Office and Niti Ayog. The internal security agency, under the ministry of home (MHA), also flagged the issue of the non-utilisation of funds allocated to the department for various projects.

In a recent letter to the director general, the construction management department of the ministry of housing and urban affairs of the CPWD, the intelligence agency said that non-utilisation of funds and non-completion of projects in stipulated time would not only adversely impact future allocations but it might invite adverse view from the audit and MHA.

Urging the CPWD to direct concerned officers to complete the project at the earliest and complete booking of funds allocated so far, IB also requested to surrender unspent money so that it could be used for other urgent projects. Taking note of the issues raised by the IG, the CPWD has asked its officials to optimally utilise the funds and expedite the work. It has also sought a report pertaining to the projects.

Along with the communiqué, IB provided a list of over 60 projects being executed by the CPWD at 24 locations across states. According to the list, there are 17 projects, where physical progress is below 50 per cent and at least five of them haven’t been initiated yet despite allocation. The IB’s letter further stated that these projects are being monitored by the PMO and Niti Ayog.

“It is to bring your kind notice that during the current financial year 2022-23, Letters of Authorisations (LOAs) worth Rs 97.67 crore have been issued to CPWD on their request, for the execution of our various ongoing works. However, CPWD has been merely able to book only Rs 44.67 crore as on December 15, 2022, which is merely 45.74 per cent of the total amount released,” read the letter.

‘... might invite adverse view from Home Ministry'

