Tharoor hits back at Congress leader, says 'CMs in Kerala don’t wear coat'

Continuing his interaction with the leaders of various communities, Tharoor met the leaders of KNM Markazudawa at Payyambalam on Saturday.

Published: 15th January 2023

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo | PTI)

KANNUR: "Chief ministers in Kerala do not wear coats," said Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, in an apparent reply to Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala who had criticised ‘those who had stitched coats for the CM post’.

“I have no idea which coat they are speaking about. This coat (the one he is wearing) is not that of the chief minister,” he quipped.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the E Ahammed commemoration programme organised by IUML in Kannur on Saturday, Tharoor said the journalists should seek clarification from those who made the remark.

“I don’t care about what people say about me. I am getting invites from various parts of Kerala as people want to see me. There is no need to stay away from such programmes. I do this, as I have been doing this for the last 14 years. If I get invites, I would speak if time permits,” said Tharoor.

Earlier, Chennithala had said, “if someone has stitched a coat for the CM post, they should be ready to leave it behind and work for the success of the party in the upcoming parliamentary elections.” It was observed that Chennithala was obliquely referring to Tharoor, who is getting ready to become the CM candidate of the Congress.

Speaking at the IUML programme, Tharoor said the BJP is aiming to turn India into a Hindu nation. He said the BJP is trying to reconstruct history and politics to suit its political agenda.

