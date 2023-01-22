Home The Sunday Standard

Five cops booked for staged encounter in UP’s Gorakhpur

The CJM had passed the order to probe the case on January 3 while hearing a petition filed by Shanti Devi, the mother of the deceased.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

LUCKNOW: In yet another case of police highhandedness in Gorakhpur, five cops were booked for attempting to murder a 29-year-old youth in a case of alleged fake encounter in connivance with a local contractor in June 2020.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Thursday directed the district police to lodge an FIR against the errant cops under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

A youth, Vipin Singh, was killed with the alleged connivance of a local contractor and the accused cops in an encounter June 9, 2020 near Jungle Chatra Dhari under Shahpur police station of the district.

As per sources, the complainant had alleged that the police and local contractors had got Vipin killed in a planned manner when he was returning home on his motorcycle.

