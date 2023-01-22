Five cops booked for staged encounter in UP’s Gorakhpur

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: In yet another case of police highhandedness in Gorakhpur, five cops were booked for attempting to murder a 29-year-old youth in a case of alleged fake encounter in connivance with a local contractor in June 2020.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Thursday directed the district police to lodge an FIR against the errant cops under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

The CJM had passed the order to probe the case on January 3 while hearing a petition filed by Shanti Devi, the mother of the deceased. However, the district police are yet to comply with the court order.

A youth, Vipin Singh, was killed with the alleged connivance of a local contractor and the accused cops in an encounter June 9, 2020 near Jungle Chatra Dhari under Shahpur police station of the district.

As per sources, the complainant had alleged that the police and local contractors had got Vipin killed in a planned manner when he was returning home on his motorcycle.

