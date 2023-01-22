Gujarat BJP MLA, two others booked under Pocso for molesting minor

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Former minister belonging to the BJP and the current party MLA of Prantij Assembly in north Gujarat Gajendrasinh Parmar and two others have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for molestation of a minor girl.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother from Ahmedabad city says the incident goes back to November 2020 when she was going to Jaisalmer with her daughter in a car. She was reportedly accompanied by Gajendrasinh, a resident of Talod district in Sabarkantha, Mahesh Bhai Patel of Himmatnagar, and two others.

At Danvav village near Abu Road, the girl’s mother felt uneasy and started vomiting. She got off the vehicle along with her daughter. However, the victim started crying and told her mother that she would not want to be with the accused. The mother reportedly quarreled with Gajendrasinh and Mahesh over the matter.

After the incident, the two returned to Ahmedabad city with her daughter revealed that she had been molested by the accused. The woman said she had earlier lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad Police, after which she started receiving threats from the accused. She also allegedly attempted suicide in March last year.

She alleged she tried to register a complaint against the accused earlier too, but the police did not entertain her. Then she approached the Sirohi court in Rajasthan. On the court order, the complaint was registered on Friday afternoon.Rajasthan’s Abu road police have registered a case under Posco Act. The victim’s mother said in her complaint that she had a family relationship with Gajendrasinh.

AHMEDABAD: Former minister belonging to the BJP and the current party MLA of Prantij Assembly in north Gujarat Gajendrasinh Parmar and two others have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for molestation of a minor girl. In her complaint, the victim’s mother from Ahmedabad city says the incident goes back to November 2020 when she was going to Jaisalmer with her daughter in a car. She was reportedly accompanied by Gajendrasinh, a resident of Talod district in Sabarkantha, Mahesh Bhai Patel of Himmatnagar, and two others. At Danvav village near Abu Road, the girl’s mother felt uneasy and started vomiting. She got off the vehicle along with her daughter. However, the victim started crying and told her mother that she would not want to be with the accused. The mother reportedly quarreled with Gajendrasinh and Mahesh over the matter. After the incident, the two returned to Ahmedabad city with her daughter revealed that she had been molested by the accused. The woman said she had earlier lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad Police, after which she started receiving threats from the accused. She also allegedly attempted suicide in March last year. She alleged she tried to register a complaint against the accused earlier too, but the police did not entertain her. Then she approached the Sirohi court in Rajasthan. On the court order, the complaint was registered on Friday afternoon.Rajasthan’s Abu road police have registered a case under Posco Act. The victim’s mother said in her complaint that she had a family relationship with Gajendrasinh.