Home The Sunday Standard

Gujarat BJP MLA, two others booked under Pocso for molesting minor

She alleged she tried to register a complaint against the accused earlier too, but the police did not entertain her. Then she approached the Sirohi court in Rajasthan.

Published: 22nd January 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

AHMEDABAD: Former minister belonging to the BJP and the current party MLA of Prantij Assembly in north Gujarat Gajendrasinh Parmar and two others have been booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for molestation of a minor girl.

In her complaint, the victim’s mother from Ahmedabad city says the incident goes back to November 2020 when she was going to Jaisalmer with her daughter in a car. She was reportedly accompanied by Gajendrasinh, a resident of Talod district in Sabarkantha, Mahesh Bhai Patel of Himmatnagar, and two others.

At Danvav village near Abu Road, the girl’s mother felt uneasy and started vomiting. She got off the vehicle along with her daughter. However, the victim started crying and told her mother that she would not want to be with the accused. The mother reportedly quarreled with Gajendrasinh and Mahesh over the matter.

After the incident, the two returned to Ahmedabad city with her daughter revealed that she had been molested by the accused. The woman said she had earlier lodged a complaint with Ahmedabad Police, after which she started receiving threats from the accused. She also allegedly attempted suicide in March last year.

She alleged she tried to register a complaint against the accused earlier too, but the police did not entertain her. Then she approached the Sirohi court in Rajasthan. On the court order, the complaint was registered on Friday afternoon.Rajasthan’s Abu road police have registered a case under Posco Act. The victim’s mother said in her complaint that she had a family relationship with Gajendrasinh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Pocso molestation of a minor
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp