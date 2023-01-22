Home The Sunday Standard

Withdraw nod given to Karnataka-Goa water dispute: Goa to Centre

Goa Assembly on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that the Centre withdraw the approval given to the detailed project report presented by Karnataka.

Published: 22nd January 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Kalasa Banduri project

Kalasa Banduri project

BELAGAVI : After a marathon, special debate on the Mahadayi imbroglio, the Goa Assembly on Saturday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding that the Centre withdraw the approval given to the detailed project report presented by the Karnataka government on the Kalasa-Banduri project.

Expressing concerns over the Centre’s support to Karnataka, the Assembly formed a House committee, headed by Goa Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar and comprising legislators from all parties, to decide on the stand that the Goa government should take on the Mahadayi issue.

All the 40 MLAs took part in the discussion and they unitedly opposed the approval given to Karnataka’s DPR. The House committee will hear the opinions of environmentalists, scientists, legal experts and people of the state before presenting a report.

Earlier, the Assembly demanded that the Centre should not allow out-of-basin diversion of Mahadayi waters. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the resolution passed by the House will be sent to the Centre soon. Opposition leaders urged Sawant to fix a specific deadline for the Centre to withdraw the DPR.

Sawant admitted that Karnataka has already diverted water at Haltara and Kalasa rivulets, and said his government has strongly objected to any diversion of water from the Mhadei basin into Karnataka. To utilise waters from the Mhadei river, six dams are in the pipeline, he added. The office of the Mhadei Water Management Authority should be in Panaji, said Sawant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalasa-Banduri project Mahadayi imbroglio
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp