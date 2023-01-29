Home The Sunday Standard

Assam CM Himanta says women should not wait long to become mom

Sarma added that the state government has decided to strongly deal with men who marry minors.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma(Photo | EPS)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said women should embrace motherhood at the appropriate age of 22-30 years. “These days, I have been saying that underage girls should not become a mother. But women should not wait too long either to embrace motherhood. It causes medical complications. The appropriate age for it is 22-30 years. It should not be before or after that,” Sarma said at a government event here.

“Some people wait but God has created the body (of a woman) in such a way that she should give birth at 22-30 years... So those who are single, get married early,” he said with a smile.

Sarma added that the state government has decided to strongly deal with men who marry minors. “Thousands of husbands will be arrested, possibly within the next 5-6 months. Some will get life term. If you touch a girl aged below 14 years, even if she is your wife, the punishment is life imprisonment,” he said.

He added marriage before 18 years is not legal, and if the state government could thwart child marriages, it would achieve success against maternal and infant mortality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Chief Minister
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp