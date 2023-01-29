Home The Sunday Standard

Centre to replicate TN’s model of artificial reefs across India’s coastline

Artificial reefs deployed in 131 places along the state’s coast, with the assistance of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), have led to four-to-seven fold jump in fish production.

Published: 29th January 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

coastline, Sea

Image used for representational purpose only.

CHENNAI : To promote sustainable fishing and enhance the livelihood of fishermen, the union government has decided to replicate Tamil Nadu’s successful model of setting up artificial reefs in 3,477 villages across India’s coastline.

Artificial reefs deployed in 131 places along the state’s coast, with the assistance of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), have led to four-to-seven fold jump in fish production, sources said. The primary beneficiaries of the initiative are small and traditional fishermen.  

CMFRI scientist Joe K Kizhakudan, who deployed the reefs, told this newspaper that the union government’s department of fisheries has chosen the Tamil Nadu model after multiple rounds of talks and performance analysis.  

“Based on fishermen’s testimonies and under-water monitoring of artificial reef sites, about `25 lakh worth of fish have been found in each of these sites and in some places, record catches worth more than a crore per annum have been recorded. Traditional fishers are saving a lot of input costs in fuel and there is reduced wind sailing, scouting time, and improved live bait collections. Also, 10-fold increase in fish biomass and 25-fold jump in pelagic and midwater fishes have been recorded,” Kizhakudan said.

Considering the success of the project, the union government has planned to implement “Promotion of sustainable fisheries and livelihoods through Artificial Reefs and/or Sea Ranching” as a sub-activity under the Integrated Modern Coastal Fishing Villages of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme component of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

An official memorandum has been issued by the union ministry of fisheries. F Mahendrakumar Dhirajlal, assistant commissioner (fisheries), said, “At least one reef set in each of the 3,477 coastal villages in India is proposed to be installed over a period of three years starting 2022-23.”

JUMP IN FISH PRODUCTION
Artificial reefs deployed in 131 places along the state’s coast, with the assistance of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, have led to four-to-seven fold jump in fish production, sources said. The primary beneficiaries of the initiative are small and traditional fishermen. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sustainable fishing fishermen artificial reefs India’s coastline
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp