Home The Sunday Standard

Election Commission orders probe into ‘unusual’ increase in Uttarakhand voter count

Committees at district, assembly and polling station levels will conduct quick investigations.

Published: 29th January 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, elections, polls

For representational purposes

DEHRADUN: The Election Commission of India (EC) has ordered an inquiry into “unusual” increase in the number of voters in Uttarakhand in the last 10 years. During the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022, Dehradun-based think-tank Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation had released a detailed report, based on Election Commission data, on increase in the number of voters in the state in the last 10 years.

The foundation had compared the voting percentage with voters in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Among these states, Uttarakhand had the highest increase in the number of voters. Based on this report, former IFS officer and Uttarakhand Raksha Morcha president Dr V K Bahuguna had written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, before approaching the Chief Election Commissioner.

“This unusual increase in the number of voters has threatened the cultural integrity of the state. Uttarakhand’s carrying capacity has already ended many years ago,” Bahuguna said.Committees at district, assembly and polling station levels will conduct quick investigations. Welcoming the Election Commission’s order, SDC Foundation chairman Anup Nautiyal told this daily, “The seats where the number of voters have increased the most are all seats in the plains. Among the 70 seats in the state, Dharampur assembly constituency in Dehradun district recorded the highest voter registration.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand voter count EC
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp