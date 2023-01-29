Election Commission orders probe into ‘unusual’ increase in Uttarakhand voter count

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: The Election Commission of India (EC) has ordered an inquiry into “unusual” increase in the number of voters in Uttarakhand in the last 10 years. During the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022, Dehradun-based think-tank Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation had released a detailed report, based on Election Commission data, on increase in the number of voters in the state in the last 10 years.

The foundation had compared the voting percentage with voters in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Among these states, Uttarakhand had the highest increase in the number of voters. Based on this report, former IFS officer and Uttarakhand Raksha Morcha president Dr V K Bahuguna had written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, before approaching the Chief Election Commissioner.

“This unusual increase in the number of voters has threatened the cultural integrity of the state. Uttarakhand’s carrying capacity has already ended many years ago,” Bahuguna said.Committees at district, assembly and polling station levels will conduct quick investigations. Welcoming the Election Commission’s order, SDC Foundation chairman Anup Nautiyal told this daily, “The seats where the number of voters have increased the most are all seats in the plains. Among the 70 seats in the state, Dharampur assembly constituency in Dehradun district recorded the highest voter registration.”

