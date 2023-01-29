Home The Sunday Standard

India’s nuclear-policy shifts from Pakistan to China

The expansion of India’s nuclear forces against a militarily superior China will result in significant new capabilities being deployed over the next decade, says the research paper.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Nuclear reactor

Image used for representational image. (File Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  India  is gradually reorienting its nuclear deterrence posture and shifting the focus from Pakistan to China. A research paper published by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists brings out that India is strengthening its nuclear triad and will increase its production of weapons- grade plutonium required to produce nuclear warheads.

The research paper jointly written by Hans M. Kristensen and Matt Korda titled ‘Indian nuclear weapons for Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ says while India’s primary deterrence relationship is with Pakistan, its nuclear modernization indicates that it is putting an increased emphasis on its future strategic relationship with China.

The paper quotes former CDS late General Bipin Rawat, saying “in November 2021, the then Indian Chief of Defence Staff stated in a press meet that China had become India’s biggest security threat.” “Additionally, nearly all of India’s new Agni missiles have ranges that suggest China is its main target. The posture is likely to have been reinforced after the Doklam standoff.

The expansion of India’s nuclear forces against a militarily superior China will result in significant new capabilities being deployed over the next decade, says the research paper. “This development could potentially also influence how India views the role of its nuclear weapons against Pakistan.” The research scholar quoted an analyst saying, “we may be witnessing what I call a ‘decoupling’ of Indian nuclear strategy between China and Pakistan.

The force requirements India needs in order to credibly threaten assured retaliation against China may allow it to pursue more aggressive strategies – such as escalation dominance or a ‘splendid first strike’ – against Pakistan”. Kristensen & Korda work at the Federation of American Scientists, which is a nonprofit policy research organization.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India pakistan China nuclear policy
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp