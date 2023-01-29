PM Modi takes jibe at global forces, says India is eternal and none can destroy it

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at global forces on Saturday, saying that several attempts were made to break India but no power could destroy it.

Addressing a large crowd of the Gurjar community in Rajasthan, Modi said, “Many civilisations have died with time. They could not adapt to change. Several attempts were made to break India, but no force could destroy us.”

He added, “We have to work together. The world is looking towards us with hope.” Modi was speaking at Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara district at the 1,111th birth anniversary of Devnarayan, the deity of Gurjars who are a crucial vote bank in a dozen districts of the state.

Though the PM did not give any political speech, he stressed on the work done by his government for farmers, labourers, women and others. Rajasthan is headed for Assembly elections this year. In 2018, the Gurjars deserted the BJP, and that no party leader from the community was elected.

It is held that Lord Devnarayan was born in a lotus on Malaseri Dungri peak. Modi said, “You and I have a deep bond. Lord Devnarayan was born on a lotus and we were born with a lotus. We have got the chairmanship of G-20 where the world is seated on a lotus in the logo.” He also pointed out he is the first PM to visit the spot.

