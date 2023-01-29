Home The Sunday Standard

PM Modi takes jibe at global forces, says India is eternal and none can destroy it

Though the PM did not give any political speech, he stressed on the work done by his government for farmers, labourers, women and others.

Published: 29th January 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on Friday. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme on Friday.

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at global forces on Saturday, saying that several attempts were made to break India but no power could destroy it.

Addressing a large crowd of the Gurjar community in Rajasthan, Modi said, “Many civilisations have died with time. They could not adapt to change. Several attempts were made to break India, but no force could destroy us.”

He added, “We have to work together. The world is looking towards us with hope.” Modi was speaking at Malaseri Dungri in Bhilwara district at the 1,111th birth anniversary of Devnarayan, the deity of Gurjars who are a crucial vote bank in a dozen districts of the state.

Though the PM did not give any political speech, he stressed on the work done by his government for farmers, labourers, women and others. Rajasthan is headed for Assembly elections this year. In 2018, the Gurjars deserted the BJP, and that no party leader from the community was elected.

It is held that Lord Devnarayan was born in a lotus on Malaseri Dungri peak. Modi said, “You and I have a deep bond. Lord Devnarayan was born on a lotus and we were born with a lotus. We have got the chairmanship of G-20 where the world is seated on a lotus in the logo.” He also pointed out he is the first PM to visit the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Gujar community Assembly elections
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp