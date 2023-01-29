Home The Sunday Standard

Thakur highlights soft power of Indian movies at SCO film festival

The SCO Film Festival screens 57 films and 14 films have been nominated in the Competition Section of the Film Festival.

Published: 29th January 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2023 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurates the SCO Film Festival along with film actors in Mumbai on Friday | express

NEW DELHI: “Indian movies are a rage across SCO countries and have played a great role in people-to-people connections” said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at the opening of five-day ‘SCO Film Festival’ in Mumbai.

At the event held on Friday,  the minister said that Indian movies have played a great role in nurturing people-to-people connections.“Showcasing the diversity of films and styles of filmmaking from SCO region is a major goal of the film festival. This festival provides an incredible opportunity to forge cinematic partnership between the countries of this region,” he said.

The Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony was Hema Malini and other film personalities including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala, Esha Gupta, Poonam Dhillon, Eli Avram, Hrishita Bhatt and Jacky Bhagnani were felicitated. Union Minister of State for culture Meenakshi Lekhi was also present.

The SCO Film Festival screens 57 films and 14 films have been nominated in the Competition Section of the Film Festival.The event is being held during India’s Presidency of the International Cooperation Organization. It also coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anurag Thakur SCO Union Information and Broadcasting Minister SCO Film festival
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp