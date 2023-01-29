Thakur highlights soft power of Indian movies at SCO film festival

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: “Indian movies are a rage across SCO countries and have played a great role in people-to-people connections” said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at the opening of five-day ‘SCO Film Festival’ in Mumbai.

At the event held on Friday, the minister said that Indian movies have played a great role in nurturing people-to-people connections.“Showcasing the diversity of films and styles of filmmaking from SCO region is a major goal of the film festival. This festival provides an incredible opportunity to forge cinematic partnership between the countries of this region,” he said.

The Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony was Hema Malini and other film personalities including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sajid Nadiadwala, Esha Gupta, Poonam Dhillon, Eli Avram, Hrishita Bhatt and Jacky Bhagnani were felicitated. Union Minister of State for culture Meenakshi Lekhi was also present.

The SCO Film Festival screens 57 films and 14 films have been nominated in the Competition Section of the Film Festival.The event is being held during India’s Presidency of the International Cooperation Organization. It also coincides with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

