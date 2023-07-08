Home The Sunday Standard

Heaviest rainfall in 20 years brings Delhi to its knees

New Delhi: Vehicles make their way under a waterlogged underpass following heavy monsoon rains, near Appolo hospital, Okhla, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed record rainfall in two decades on Saturday. The capital city recorded 126.1 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the highest in a day after 133.4 mm recorded on July 10, 2003, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The real picture would emerge on Sunday after data is collated. There was a record 266.2 mm of rain within 24 hrs in Delhi in July, 1958. However, the first spell of heavy monsoon rain created mayhem in residential and commercial areas of Delhi on Saturday, with inundated roads and overflowing drains leading to massive waterlogging and paralysed traffic for hours.

Incidents of power failure were also reported from many parts of the city, which resulted in the nonfunctioning of signals and manning of signalised intersections by traffic personnel, it said. The morning rain that continued for several hours led to water gushing into the storerooms of the city’s most popular shopping destination, Connaught Place, and led to a closure of the Minto Bridge underpass for traffic due to waterlogging.

The mess caused by the heavy rain also exposed the preparations of various civic bodies ahead of September, when six G20 Summit events, including the summit meeting, are scheduled to take place in the city. Motorists and pedestrians had a hard time navigating waterlogged roads, flyovers and footpaths, while traders faced trouble stopping the rainwater from entering their shops.

This was the season’s first heavy spell of rain. An orange alert has been sounded for more showers on Saturday. A yellow alert has been sounded for Sunday, the IMD said. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 98.7 mm rainfall till 2.30 pm. The Ridge Observatory recorded 111.4 mm rainfall.

The Minto Bridge underpass was closed for traffic due to the incessant rains that have led to waterlogging. Heavy waterlogging was also reported from the Tilak Bridge underpass. Commuters stuck in traffic took to social media to narrate their ordeal.

One of them said the traffic was heavy on Vikas Marg, from Laxmi Nagar to ITO. The ITO area witnessed massive traffic snarls due to the waterlogging at the Tilak bridge underpass and Minto Bridge. According to the NDMC, all major drains are flowing with full discharge capacity, resulting in excess water flowing on the roads.

