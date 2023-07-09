Agriculture minister takes stock of flood situation in Kerala district 

Express News Service By

ALAPPUZHA: Agriculture Minister P Prasad said the revenue department has opened sufficient relief camps across the district.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting various rain-affected areas in Kuttanad on Saturday.

“The revenue department was directed to make arrangements to shift those affected by the flood. Food and drinking water will be ensured in all camps. Around 3,754 people have sought shelter in 58 camps opened in various parts of the district.

The government is prepared to face any crisis related to the flood,” he said. “The estuaries at Thottapally and Anthakranazhi were opened for the smooth flow of water from Kuttanad. Control rooms are operating at the collectorate and agriculture department office.

As per the preliminary report of the department, the state has suffered an agricultural loss of over Rs 96 crore. The loss may see an increase in the final report.

“The state government has taken measures to resolve the issues of the people in Kuttanad. Tenders are finalised for the drinking water project.

`26 crore has been sanctioned for increasing the height of 18 major roads in Kuttanad,” the minister said.

