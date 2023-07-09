Home The Sunday Standard

Agriculture minister takes stock of flood situation in Kerala district 

As per the preliminary report of the department, the state has suffered an agricultural loss of over Rs 96 crore.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

ALAPPUZHA: Agriculture Minister P Prasad said the revenue department has opened sufficient relief camps across the district. 

He was speaking to reporters after visiting various rain-affected areas in Kuttanad on Saturday. 
“The revenue department was directed to make arrangements to shift those affected by the flood. Food and drinking water will be ensured in all camps. Around 3,754 people have sought shelter in 58 camps opened in various parts of the district.

The government is prepared to face any crisis related to the flood,” he said. “The estuaries at Thottapally and Anthakranazhi were opened for the smooth flow of water from Kuttanad. Control rooms are operating at the collectorate and agriculture department office. 

As per the preliminary report of the department, the state has suffered an agricultural loss of over Rs 96 crore. The loss may see an increase in the final report. 

“The state government has taken measures to resolve the issues of the people in Kuttanad. Tenders are finalised for the drinking water project. 

`26 crore has been sanctioned for increasing the height of 18 major roads in Kuttanad,” the minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuttanad rains Flood
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp