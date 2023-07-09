Home The Sunday Standard

Chouhan, Scindia walk in Digvijaya turf with sops

The CM dedicated six development works worth Rs 7.40 crore and laid foundation of 11 development works costing Rs 43.86 crore for the Raghogarh assembly constituency alone.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File | PTI)

BHOPAL: While former chief minister and current Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh is working at rebuilding the Congress in 66 most difficult seats of the poll-bound state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were in the ex-CM’s pocket-borough Raghogarh assembly constituency of Guna district on Saturday.  

Addressing a gathering of women under the ambitious Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance CM Ladli Behana Yojana, in Raghogarh assembly constituency of Guna district, the CM e-dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 134.12 crore.

The CM dedicated six development works worth Rs 7.40 crore and laid the foundation of 11 development works costing Rs 43.86 crore for the Raghogarh assembly constituency alone. He also performed bhoomi-pujan of 59 development works costing 82.86 crore for the neighbouring Chachoura assembly constituency.

While the Raghogarh seat is presently represented by Digvijaya Singh’s ex-minister and sitting Congress MLA son Jaivardhan Singh, the Chachoura seat is held by the ex-CM’s young brother Lakshman Singh.

Addressing the gathering, the CM assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the development of Raghogarh. “Before 2003, there was no road, no electricity and no drinking water in Raghogarh. The condition of the roads was also very bad. After 2003, we have undertaken many development works here and we will not let the pace stop,” the CM said.

Addressing the gathering, union minister and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, tore into the former CM Digvijaya Singh and son Jaivardhan Singh. “Since 1977, just one family has been grinding its mill in Raghogarh. While the river of development has been flowing forward across the state since BJP assumed power in 2003, the river of development still flows backwards in Raghogarh. There is a crisis of basic amenities in Raghogarh, but this gathering today symbolizes the start of new history here,” Scindia said. Attacking the father-son duo, Scindia said, “Those who’ve ruled Raghogarh for decades, aren’t bothered about its development. They are bothered about other states and countries.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijaya Singh Jyotiraditya Scindia Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp