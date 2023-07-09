Chouhan, Scindia walk in Digvijaya turf with sops

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: While former chief minister and current Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh is working at rebuilding the Congress in 66 most difficult seats of the poll-bound state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were in the ex-CM’s pocket-borough Raghogarh assembly constituency of Guna district on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of women under the ambitious Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance CM Ladli Behana Yojana, in Raghogarh assembly constituency of Guna district, the CM e-dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 134.12 crore.

The CM dedicated six development works worth Rs 7.40 crore and laid the foundation of 11 development works costing Rs 43.86 crore for the Raghogarh assembly constituency alone. He also performed bhoomi-pujan of 59 development works costing 82.86 crore for the neighbouring Chachoura assembly constituency.

While the Raghogarh seat is presently represented by Digvijaya Singh’s ex-minister and sitting Congress MLA son Jaivardhan Singh, the Chachoura seat is held by the ex-CM’s young brother Lakshman Singh.

Addressing the gathering, the CM assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the development of Raghogarh. “Before 2003, there was no road, no electricity and no drinking water in Raghogarh. The condition of the roads was also very bad. After 2003, we have undertaken many development works here and we will not let the pace stop,” the CM said.

Addressing the gathering, union minister and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, tore into the former CM Digvijaya Singh and son Jaivardhan Singh. “Since 1977, just one family has been grinding its mill in Raghogarh. While the river of development has been flowing forward across the state since BJP assumed power in 2003, the river of development still flows backwards in Raghogarh. There is a crisis of basic amenities in Raghogarh, but this gathering today symbolizes the start of new history here,” Scindia said. Attacking the father-son duo, Scindia said, “Those who’ve ruled Raghogarh for decades, aren’t bothered about its development. They are bothered about other states and countries.”

BHOPAL: While former chief minister and current Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh is working at rebuilding the Congress in 66 most difficult seats of the poll-bound state, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were in the ex-CM’s pocket-borough Raghogarh assembly constituency of Guna district on Saturday. Addressing a gathering of women under the ambitious Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance CM Ladli Behana Yojana, in Raghogarh assembly constituency of Guna district, the CM e-dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 134.12 crore. The CM dedicated six development works worth Rs 7.40 crore and laid the foundation of 11 development works costing Rs 43.86 crore for the Raghogarh assembly constituency alone. He also performed bhoomi-pujan of 59 development works costing 82.86 crore for the neighbouring Chachoura assembly constituency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the Raghogarh seat is presently represented by Digvijaya Singh’s ex-minister and sitting Congress MLA son Jaivardhan Singh, the Chachoura seat is held by the ex-CM’s young brother Lakshman Singh. Addressing the gathering, the CM assured that the government will leave no stone unturned in the development of Raghogarh. “Before 2003, there was no road, no electricity and no drinking water in Raghogarh. The condition of the roads was also very bad. After 2003, we have undertaken many development works here and we will not let the pace stop,” the CM said. Addressing the gathering, union minister and former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, tore into the former CM Digvijaya Singh and son Jaivardhan Singh. “Since 1977, just one family has been grinding its mill in Raghogarh. While the river of development has been flowing forward across the state since BJP assumed power in 2003, the river of development still flows backwards in Raghogarh. There is a crisis of basic amenities in Raghogarh, but this gathering today symbolizes the start of new history here,” Scindia said. Attacking the father-son duo, Scindia said, “Those who’ve ruled Raghogarh for decades, aren’t bothered about its development. They are bothered about other states and countries.”