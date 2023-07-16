Amit Shah to visit Bengal after BJP’s rout in rural polls

KOLKATA: After large-scale violence and a sharp drop of 16% in the vote share of the BJP in the just-concluded panchayat elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal next month.

BJP’s state president Sukanta Majumdar, who returned to Kolkata on Saturday after meeting the Union Home Minister in Delhi, said, “Amit-ji is expected to visit the state in August and the date will depend on his schedule. He is concerned about the prevailing situation in Bengal and he wants peace to return. He wants no death from any party,” said Majumdar.

The saffron camp’s Bengal head said Shah is monitoring the deployment of central forces in Bengal. “The central force personnel, who were deployed in the state for the rural polls, will be stationed in Bengal for some more time,” he added.

Sources in the Bengal BJP said a list of strife-hit areas would be sent to the office of Shah so that his visit can be added to his Bengal schedule. Shah termed incidents in the rural polls claiming 39 lives as “bloodcurdling” violence. “Even bloodcurdling violence in Bengal could not stop the BJP from putting up a stellar performance in the panchayat election,” he had tweeted

