Dehradun diary: Tomato prices go through the roof

Tomato prices go through the roof

Tomato prices have shot up to Rs 300 per kg in the state. Due to incessant rains in the last few days, roads in the hilly areas have been closed, making it impossible for tomato crops to reach Doon from areas such as Chakrata, Tuni and Thatyur. Earlier, over one thousand quintals of the vegetable from the hills would reach the market in a day. However, over the last two days, only 400 quintals of tomatoes have reached Doon. Prices of tomatoes have shot up to Rs 250 -300 per kg. It is expected that tomatoes and other vegetables from Chintamani Mandi will also reach Doon in the next few days.

Clarity soon on rank of ministers of state

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam has said that the responsibilities of the ‘rank of minister of state’ in Uttarakhand can be announced at any time. When asked if he would also change or expand ministers in the state government, Gautam said, “We will do whatever is required.” On delays in the allocation of responsibilities, he said, “We have an organizational process. There is no nepotism here, that one family orders and the work is done. We run in a democratic manner. Everyone’s guidance and advice is sought. The case is in the final stage. The ‘responsibilities of minister of state rank’ can be announced at any time.”

CM reviews new projects with officials

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to prepare a report on the proposed Haridwar Rishikesh Ganga corridor. In a meeting held at the state secretariat, he also asked the officials to brief on the development of new townships in the state. The CM also wanted to know about progress in the development of eight new cities. It was informed in the meeting that five townships will be developed in plain areas and three in hilly areas in the state. It was decided in the meeting that one hill station each will be developed in Garhwal and Kumaon regions, Dhami instructed the officials.

