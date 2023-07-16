Home The Sunday Standard

Farmers in rain-battered Himachal fear massive drop in apple output

The apple growers estimate that around 30% of the crop could have been totally destroyed.

Published: 16th July 2023

CHANDIGARH: Apple growers in Himachal Pradesh expected only 50% of their apple crop this year, but the recent heavy rains resulting in flashfloods and landslides have caused much more loss. The growers now expect only 20% of the expected 50% crop this year, which is around 1.60 crore boxes.

Farmers expect approximately 30% of stone fruits crop (peach, apricot and plum) has been destroyed as already 60% was harvested. Talking to this newspaper, Harish Chauhan, convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch said, “Such a calamity took place in 1978. The apple growers estimate that around 30% of the crop could have been totally destroyed. Many apple orchards have been washed away in Shimla, Kinnaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba districts of the state.”

He said it is a long-term loss as the plant is finished forever and. “One has to put in new plants, which takes time. Also this time the size of the apple will remain small,’’ he added.“Not only apple orchards are destroyed in landslides, but there is also a possibility of the outbreak of apple scab – a fungal disease. The disease leaves black marks on apples and deforms them. It is estimated that 20% of the crop will be affected by the disease,” said Chauhan.

He said farmers estimate that there are likely to be 1.60 crore apple boxes against the expectation of around 2 crore boxes. “The final figures will come out once the state government completes the survey of our losses,’’ he said.He said the estimated 50% dip in apple crop this year will go down a further 30% from the 50%. “The average production is around 5 to 7 MT of apples per year,’’ he said.

Chauhan said the farmers have demanded that the massive rains in the hill-state should be put in the national disaster category by the Centre. “We request the state government to give compensation to apple growers. We also demand road connectivity should be restored immediately,’’ he said.

