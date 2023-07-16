In Gujarat, 33% of people ‘very scared’ of legal impact of political views online

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

AHMEDABAD: Nearly two out of three respondents in Gujarat are reluctant to express their political or social opinions online for fear of legal action, according to a survey report titled ‘Status of Policing in India Report 2023’ that was prepared by the NGO Common Cause and Lokniti, Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS).The data show that 33% of those surveyed were extremely scared about inciting legal action by expressing their political opinions online.

The “Status of Policing in India Report 2023” survey findings on people’s ability to share their thoughts online are shocking for Gujarat. Even though respondents backed the government’s surveillance of mobile phones to quell political protests, many were concerned about their capacity to openly express their social or political beliefs online for fear of legal repercussions.

When asked if they are afraid of legal action if their social media posts on a political or social topic offend certain groups, respondents said yes. In Gujarat, 33% of people stated they are very scared of legal punishment for sharing political or social opinions online, while 46% said they are somewhat scared. 9 % stated they are less scared, while 8% said they are not scared at all.

Mahashweta Jani, Gujarat coordinator of ‘Lokniti’ who was involved in the survey, said: “When a single party has ruled for a long time in a state, the overall fear of surveillance within the public is very natural, due to autocracy in Gujarat, people are afraid to express their political opinion.”

As per the survey, Gandhinagar has the highest number of CCTV cameras in India. The Gujaratis support large-scale government group surveillance, the people of Gujarat support the most if drones are used in law enforcement. This is especially evident when it comes to government-issued identity documents.

