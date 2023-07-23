BRS to vote against Delhi ordinance, Rajya Sabha numbers game tight

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: Ending ambiguity over its stance on the controversial National Capital Territory Amendment Bill, the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Saturday said it will oppose it if it comes up for voting in Parliament. The BRS is not part of the Opposition alliance INDIA and has kept its cards close to its chest. Its position will come as a boost to the Opposition bloc, which is looking to garner support from all parties to defeat the BJP in Rajya Sabha in the numbers game.

The BRS has seven members in the Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha. The NCT Bill seeks to replace the Delhi ordinance to restore the Lt Governor’s control over the transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the national Capital.

Speaking to this newspaper, BRS Lok Sabha member G Ranjit Reddy said the party will extend support to AAP in opposing the Bill in both Houses.

“Even when Congress was dilly-dallying, KCR promised support to Kejriwal on the issue. KCR won’t go back on his word,” said Reddy. “You can’t presume that since we haven’t attended the opposition meeting, we wouldn’t support AAP. KCR clearly said we will be equidistant from BJP and Congress,” added Reddy.

The ordinance has become a prestige issue for both sides. The Bill will sail smoothly through the Lok Sabha where the NDA has a clear majority. However, in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP will be walking a tightrope if YSR Congress, TDP and Biju Janata Dal decide to either abstain or go with the Opposition bloc. Reports on the BSP mulling to abstain from voting ought to worry the BJP.

