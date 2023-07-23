Home The Sunday Standard

Thamarassery priest suspended for criticising ‘Church’s silence’ on riots

The note stated that John Paul II had publicly apologised for the Catholic Church’s sin of aiding and abetting Hitler’s Nazi terror through silence and inaction. 

Published: 23rd July 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2023 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, head of the Syro-Malabar Church, leading the Holy Mass in the new format at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad

Image used for representation. (Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

KOZHIKODE: The Syro-Malabar Church has suspended priest Thomas Puthiyaparambil of Thamarassery diocese from performing ministries for criticising the Church leadership on social media over its ‘silence’ on the Manipur riots and for not taking up his responsibilities. 

The suspension order was issued by Thamarassery bishop Mar Remigiose Inchananiyil on July 18. According to the Church, the action was initiated as the priest allegedly disregarded his transfer order and absconded after posting a note on social media, acting under grave disobedience causing irreparable damage and public scandal. 

On June 25, Fr Thomas posted on Facebook that the churches in Kerala will have to apologise in the future for their silence on the ongoing riots in Manipur. The note stated that John Paul II had publicly apologised for the Catholic Church’s sin of aiding and abetting Hitler’s Nazi terror through silence and inaction. “The Church’s efforts were limited to only a candlelight vigil and a statement for namesake,” Fr Thomas wrote on his Facebook wall. 

The suspension order stated that “Fr Thomas publicly took a stand against the Synod decision of the Church by making public speeches and posting messages on social media, causing scandal and violating ecclesiastical discipline.” 

An order was issued on April 29 asking Fr Thomas to take charge as the vicar of St Joseph’s Church, Nooramthode. However, he has not yet taken up the charge.  

“Since Fr Thomas was not ready to amend his stand when he was asked for an explanation with regard to the Facebook post, the Bishop has suspended Fr Thomas from exercising all priestly ministry, including Holy Mass, until further orders. He shall have his residence at Good Shepherd Priest Home in Marikkunnu during the suspension period,” read the order.

