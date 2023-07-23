Two prominent mosques in Delhi get notice of demolition from Northern Railways

NEW DELHI: The Northern Railways gave eviction notices to two prominent mosques in Delhi --- Bengali Market Mosque and the Babbar Shah Takiya Mosque. The notice asked the mosques to evacuate their premises within 15 days, as the railway authorities claim that the structures were built on their property without permission.

The notice, citing encroachment on their land, urges the parties concerned to voluntarily remove any unauthorized buildings, mosques, or shrines constructed on railway property. Failure to comply with the notice would result in necessary action taken by the railway administration, in accordance with the Railway Act, to reclaim the encroached land.

Additionally, the railway authorities hold the parties liable for losses incurred during the encroachment removal drive.

The historic Babbar Shah Takiya Mosque holds particular significance, as it has stood for nearly 400 years, according to the reports. Both mosques have been integral parts of the religious and cultural landscape of Delhi for centuries.

The railway’s claim of ownership over the land has sparked debates and discussions within the local community. While the railway authorities assert that the structures were constructed without permission, the mosque committees argue that these mosques hold significant historical value and have been part of the city’s heritage for generations.

Furthermore, the Northern Railways has also issued a notice to the adjacent office of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for malaria, demanding evacuation of the premises.

