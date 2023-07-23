Villages in Telangana on high alert as Godavari rises

Express News Service By

KHAMMAM: The increasing water levels of Godavari have once again instilled fear and anxiety among the residents of the Bhadrachalam and Manugur divisions in the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

As of Thursday evening, the river’s flood level reached 44.30 feet at Bhadrachalam. However, it began to recede and reached 39 feet on Friday night. Unfortunately, the floodwater has started to rise again since Saturday morning, standing at 41 feet, with a forecast to go up to 43 feet by Saturday night, crossing the first warning level.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is present in Bhadrachalam, said that the increase in flood levels is due to significant inflows from the upper catchment areas. He instructed the administration to take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of people and animals. Furthermore, the officials have been directed to undertake sanitation works to prevent the outbreak of any vector-borne diseases.

District Collector Priyanka Ala, during her visit to several riverside villages on Saturday, made appealed to fishermen to not venture into the river, given the rampant flow of floodwater. She also emphasised the dangerous nature of crossing the river on country boats and urged people to avoid doing so.

To mitigate the risk of disease spreading, she instructed officials to carry out cleaning operations of drainages. Additionally, she advised the public to consume boiled water. Priyanka emphasised the availability of medical teams and services for urgent needs.

Currently, approximately 29 families are taking refuge in flood shelters in Bhadrachalam, where they are being provided with food and other necessities. The district collector urged officials to remain on high alert, as the threat of flooding has not yet subsided.

