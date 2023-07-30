BJP's Nadda in huddle with Rajasthan leaders to shape up plans

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: BJP chief JP Nadda participated in a key party session for the Rajasthan elections in Jaipur on Saturday. During his one-day visit, Nadda held a crucial meeting with the core committee and prominent leaders of the party at the state headquarters. The visit gains significance as it comes in the midst of the election year, with several top BJP leaders making trips to the desert state.

The BJP plans a grand conclusion of the ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ which the party has been running in the state for the past fortnight. The party is also organising three ‘parivartan yatras’ across the state, but who will lead these yatras is unclear even after the meeting today.

Notably, this is the first election in the state where the party has refrained from announcing its chief ministerial candidate, breaking the party tradition. Speculation is rife that a major announcement concerning former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia could be made. These rumours gained further momentum after Raje was appointed as the national vice president of the BJP.

However, following Nadda’s meeting, no concrete announcement was made regarding the CM face. Nadda did not respond to questions, but BJP chief CP Joshi expressed confidence in the party’s ability to form the government in Rajasthan and asserted that the party stands united. The final decision on CM’s face would be taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

Joshi shared information about the party’s plans for August 1, which includes seven programs to be held. Among the upcoming initiatives, the party will undertake three Parivartan Yatras in the state in September. The route plan for these yatras is being finalised. Joshi launched an attack on the state led by CM Ashok Gehlot. He criticized the government’s weak law and order situation, which he claimed has added to the troubles of the people.

Joshi also highlighted the government’s selective handling of criminal cases, pointing out the appointment of Salman Khurshid as a lawyer to defend certain suspects while neglecting other cases related to bomb blasts.

‘Parivartan yatras’

The party will undertake three Parivartan Yatras in Rajasthan in September. The route plan for these yatras is being finalised. State party chief Joshi hit out at the government’s weak law and order situation, which he claimed added to troubles of the people.

JAIPUR: BJP chief JP Nadda participated in a key party session for the Rajasthan elections in Jaipur on Saturday. During his one-day visit, Nadda held a crucial meeting with the core committee and prominent leaders of the party at the state headquarters. The visit gains significance as it comes in the midst of the election year, with several top BJP leaders making trips to the desert state. The BJP plans a grand conclusion of the ‘Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’ which the party has been running in the state for the past fortnight. The party is also organising three ‘parivartan yatras’ across the state, but who will lead these yatras is unclear even after the meeting today. Notably, this is the first election in the state where the party has refrained from announcing its chief ministerial candidate, breaking the party tradition. Speculation is rife that a major announcement concerning former chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia could be made. These rumours gained further momentum after Raje was appointed as the national vice president of the BJP.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, following Nadda’s meeting, no concrete announcement was made regarding the CM face. Nadda did not respond to questions, but BJP chief CP Joshi expressed confidence in the party’s ability to form the government in Rajasthan and asserted that the party stands united. The final decision on CM’s face would be taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board. Joshi shared information about the party’s plans for August 1, which includes seven programs to be held. Among the upcoming initiatives, the party will undertake three Parivartan Yatras in the state in September. The route plan for these yatras is being finalised. Joshi launched an attack on the state led by CM Ashok Gehlot. He criticized the government’s weak law and order situation, which he claimed has added to the troubles of the people. Joshi also highlighted the government’s selective handling of criminal cases, pointing out the appointment of Salman Khurshid as a lawyer to defend certain suspects while neglecting other cases related to bomb blasts. ‘Parivartan yatras’ The party will undertake three Parivartan Yatras in Rajasthan in September. The route plan for these yatras is being finalised. State party chief Joshi hit out at the government’s weak law and order situation, which he claimed added to troubles of the people.