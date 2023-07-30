Delhi High Court quashes case, asks rival camps to plant 400 trees

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the members of two families, who were involved in a fight on a trivial issue that was subsequently settled, to plant 400 saplings in their areas to put an end to their “negative energy” by contributing to society. It said the parties shall plant the saplings and take care of those for five years.

The court was informed that both parties arrived at a settlement in January and solved it voluntarily, without any fear, force or coercion.

Accordingly, the proceedings in the two cases were quashed. The cases were registered for the alleged offences of voluntarily causing hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

“However, I consider that the negative energy of the parties should be put to an end by directing them to contribute to society. Hence, the petitioners in both cases are directed to plant 200 trees each in their areas. The place shall be identified by the IO after consultation with the horticulture department and he shall inform the petitioners 15 days in advance,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma in a recent order.

The IO shall also explore the possibility of geo-tagging the saplings for proper monitoring, the court said directing to file a compliance report in November. As per the first FIR, the complainant said the case dates back to March 4, 2017, when three members of a family came to his house and asked for their IDs for the purpose of getting them blankets that were to be distributed by a candidate of a political party.

