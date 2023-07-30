Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi High Court quashes case, asks rival camps to plant 400 trees

The IO shall also explore the possibility of geo-tagging the saplings for proper monitoring, the court said directing to file a compliance report in November.

Published: 30th July 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Green initiative , nature , tree , forest

Image used for representational purposes only

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the members of two families, who were involved in a fight on a trivial issue that was subsequently settled, to plant 400 saplings in their areas to put an end to their “negative energy” by contributing to society. It said the parties shall plant the saplings and take care of those for five years.

The court was informed that both parties arrived at a settlement in January and solved it voluntarily, without any fear, force or coercion.

Accordingly, the proceedings in the two cases were quashed. The cases were registered for the alleged offences of voluntarily causing hurt, assault or wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

“However, I consider that the negative energy of the parties should be put to an end by directing them to contribute to society. Hence, the petitioners in both cases are directed to plant 200 trees each in their areas. The place shall be identified by the IO after consultation with the horticulture department and he shall inform the petitioners 15 days in advance,” said Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma in a recent order.

The IO shall also explore the possibility of geo-tagging the saplings for proper monitoring, the court said directing to file a compliance report in November. As per the first FIR, the complainant said the case dates back to March 4, 2017, when three members of a family came to his house and asked for their IDs for the purpose of getting them blankets that were to be distributed by a candidate of a political party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trees Planting tree sapling
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp