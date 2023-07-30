Home The Sunday Standard

Negative perception of China high in India, Brazil: US study

A median of 57 per cent say China interferes in the affairs of other nations a great deal or fair amount.

Published: 30th July 2023

NEW DELHI: India and Brazil, who are leading members of the BRICS grouping, are sceptical and have negative perceptions about China. This impression is based on a 24-nation survey conducted by US think tank Pew Research Center (PRC), conducted from February 20 to May 22 this year.

“Negative views extend to evaluations of China’s international actions. Despite several high-profile diplomatic initiatives by Beijing over the past year – such as brokering a peace deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran and issuing a 12-point proposal for the end of violence in Ukraine – a median of 71 per cent think China does not contribute to global peace and stability,” said the PRC Survey.

Views of China that are ‘broadly negative’ in India and Brazil have risen 21 per cent. The interview conducted included 2,611 respondents in India and 1,044 in Brazil. Nearly 48 per cent of Brazilians hold negative impressions on China, up from 27 per cent in 2019. Indians having negative views on China jumped from 46 per cent in 2019 to 67 per cent now.

While the border dispute after Galwan in 2020 has fuelled reservations against China in India, it is the Covid-19 pandemic that led the Brazilians to have a negative view of the country. Meanwhile, nearly 76 per cent people are of the opinion that China does not take into account the interests of other countries in its foreign policy. A median of 57 per cent say China interferes in the affairs of other nations a great deal or fair amount.

Interestingly, India stands out as the only middle-income country that has an unfavourable view of China. While other middle-income countries like Kenya, Mexico and Nigeria gives China a positive rating.

“Across all 24 countries surveyed, however, there is more agreement about China’s technology. A median of 69 per cent describe China’s technological achievements as the best or above average relative to other wealthy nations, with similar shares in high- and middle-income countries. A median of 54 per cent also see China’s military as among the best in the world,” the survey points out.

Data speaks

 24 countries surveyed by Pew Research Center from February 20 to May 22, 2023
 71% of the 30,000 respondents think China does not contribute to global peace and stability
 21% rise in negative perception of China in India and Brazil
 48% of Brazilians hold negative impressions on China, up from 27% in 2019
 67% of Indians hold negative views on China, up from 46% in 2019

