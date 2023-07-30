New book will prod people to question deep-seated beliefs, says Balbir Punj

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: A new book by eminent political commentator and former Member of Parliament Balbir Punj titled ‘Narrative Ka Mayajaal’ was released on Friday. Punj seeks to dismantle the medieval and colonial narratives of India and set “India’s real narrative” reflecting its ancient glory, grandeur, thoughts and cultural heritage.“Indians remained under Mughal and British rules for centuries, which never made them feel good. The wrong narratives set by them made Indians feel inferiors,” Punj said.

Speaking to this newspaper, Punj said his book also amplifies the “uniquely inclusive nature of India” by exploring many narratives which, not only in public life but also in the political life of anyone, play an influencing role. “While Indians fought the Mughals for centuries, the British made us feel inferior in just 150 years by creating wrong narratives. And we continue to live with that baggage of seeing the Western validation. Hope the Amrit Kaal brings with its pride a deep desire to change narratives into the India narrative.”

“Broadly speaking, the book will also help Indian filmmakers and researchers to get creative concepts. It has also tried to untangle the complicated web of stories that shape individual and collective identity and influence our thoughts and beliefs,” he said.

Punj said what is happening in Manipur is also a fallout of the imposed and wrong narratives. “We are a nation of thinkers and doers. I do hope that the book will prod you into questioning some of your deep-seated beliefs. It will nudge you towards many perspectives,” the author said.RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale launched the book on Friday in the presence of Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

