TCS makes major overhaul in senior management under new chief executive

This was said to have created a a lot of unease among top management of TCS leading to the unceremonious exit of Gopinathan earlier this year.

TCS is India's largest exporter of IT services

NEW DELHI: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a major overhaul of its senior management on Saturday. The company will now have business groups based on sectors and geographies under the new chief executive and managing director K Krithivasan. This is a departure from the structure followed by the company under former chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan. Under the former MD and CEO, the company had adopted a new structure where its clients were organised depending on their respective revenue sizes.

This was said to have created a lot of unease among the top management of TCS leading to the unceremonious exit of Gopinathan earlier this year.

Under the changes announced on Saturday, Harrick Vin has been elevated to the post of chief technology officer and Abhinav Kumar has been made the interim head for marketing. As per PTI, new MD and CEO Krithivasan, who took over from Gopinathan as the head of the largest company on June 1, said meetings with staffers and clients over the past two months led to the decision.

“’It has become increasingly evident that TCS could deliver the best value to our customers by synergising our domain and contextual knowledge across units,” said PTI quoting a letter that Krithivasan wrote to the employees. This is the fourth reorganisation in the company in the last few years. Gopinathan had effected two such moves, while his predecessor N Chandrasekaran had also introduced one during his stint.

