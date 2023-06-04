Home The Sunday Standard

PM’s visit fails to clear BJP doubts over Rajasthan's CM face

Even after the Ajmer rally, which saw a big turnout, BJP leaders and activists remain confused over who among them could play the leadership role in the Rajasthan campaign.

Published: 04th June 2023

PM Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Ajmer. (Photo | PTI)

JAIPUR: A few months ahead of the Assembly polls, the Rajasthan BJP is still caught in a dilemma over the party’s chief ministerial face. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s four visits to the state in the last five months, the latest one in Ajmer a couple of days ago, it was believed that the party will fight this election in Modi’s name.

Even after the Ajmer rally, which saw a big turnout, BJP leaders and activists remain confused over who among them could play the leadership role in the Rajasthan campaign. Observers say while Modi could be the main face, the party needs to present a united front and overcome confusion over the CM’s face. This is necessary because Congress is accustomed to internal power struggles over the post of CM even after the results are out, but this is not the pattern that the BJP usually shows.

In several elections, the party has put up only one candidate as the face of the party, with former CM Vasundhara Raje being the key face. However, this time, the leadership does not appear inclined to project her as the chief ministerial face. This is where confusion affects party workers and MLA candidates. Analysts say if Raje is sidelined, her supporters will get angry, harming the prospects of the party in the elections.

The situation as of now is unclear for the candidates as to which leader they should align to secure the party ticket. Due to the absence of a declared CM face, at least eight other leaders in the state BJP are being considered as potential contenders.

Prominent among them are: leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore, state party chief CP Joshi, Union ministers Arjun Meghwal, Ashvini Vaishnaw and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, MP Diya Kumari and former state party chief Satish Poonia.

